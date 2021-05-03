First Warning Forecast: Tracking the hottest temperatures of the year on Tuesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll continue with the chance for some lingering showers tonight. The biggest threat with these storms will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and pockets of hail. We'll dry out overnight with gradual clearing. Temperatures will be very mild with lows in the upper 60s.

Tracking the hottest day of the year Tuesday! Highs will jump to near 90, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. It will also be on the humid side, which will make temperatures feel a few degrees warmer. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with SW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to near 25 mph.

Showers and storms will return on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon to early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will still be windy.

Much cooler air will move in for the end of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Dewpoints will drop as well. Thursday will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in to end the work week.

A bit milder on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine. More clouds will build in on Sunday, but it will be 10 degrees warmer with highs in the low 80s. Scattered storms will move in to kick off the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

