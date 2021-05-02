First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms Monday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight and temperatures will be mild in the low and mid 60s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to kick off the work week with a chance for some showers and possible storms, especially by the afternoon as a disturbance moves through. The Storm Prediction Center is under a Level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy downpours will also be possible. Dewpoints will rise into the 60s, so we will start to feel some humidity in the air. Temperatures will warm into the 70s. A few 80s will be possible.

High pressure will build in on Tuesday. We'll see more clouds in the morning with sunshine breaking out as the day progresses. This will be our warmest day of the week as highs soar to 90 degrees! That's 18 degrees above normal for that day. Dewpoints will also climb to the mid 60s, making it feel a few degrees warmer. Temperatures will be very mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. It will still be warm with highs in the low 80s.

Dry, cool, and less humid on Thursday with highs struggling to get out of the upper 60s. The cooler temperatures will carry into the end of the work week and weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Friday with a chance of showers associated with a disturbance that will move through.

Looking dry with highs near 70 on Saturday and into the upper 70s on Sunday.

