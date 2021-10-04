First Warning Forecast: Tracking unsettled weather the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy this evening. A spotty shower will be possible. Skies will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Rain chances will go up heading into Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s with scattered showers possible.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled and uncertain. We are expecting more clouds and the chance for showers and storms, but just how wet each day will be is still changing. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Conditions will start to feel more humid by midweek. Dew points will rise to near 70.

Spotty storms will be possible on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Expect the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday with a few spotty showers possible, otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy skies.

Drier with more sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

