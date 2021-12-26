First Warning Forecast: Tracking wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the 60s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A mild start this morning with many communities in the 50s. A weak cold front is dropping through the area, so we will start to see some cooler air build in from the north, but it is looking dry. High pressure will build in for the rest of the day. Expect highs in the 60s under wall-to-wall sunshine. Temperatures will trend a little cooler along the coast, with highs closer to 70 inland. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 40s.

More clouds will build in on Monday as a warm front moves northward. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures should rise a big though through the day. Keeping a slight chance for a shower.

Milder on Tuesday, but it will still be on the cloudy side. Expect cooler temperatures to the north and milder temperatures to the south. We'll call highs in the low to mid 60s.

A front will stall across the area on Wednesday, leading to an unsettle stretch of weather. As of now, Wednesday is looking like the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Depending on where the front stalls, we could see some big temperature differences. Showers will be possible. It will be windy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

The wettest day of the week will be Thursday. Expect scattered showers and highs in the low 60s.

A stray shower is possible on New Year's Eve with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will continue to trend above normal on New Year's Day. Expect highs near 60 with a few showers possible.

