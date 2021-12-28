First Warning Forecast: Tracking warming temperatures and increasing rain chances

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures won't really drop a whole lot and could rise a few degrees by Tuesday morning. Expect lows in the 50s.

Milder on Tuesday, but it will still be on the cloudy side. Expect cooler temperatures to the north and along the coast and milder temperatures to the south. We'll call it highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will once again be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

A front will stall across the area on Wednesday, leading to an unsettled stretch of weather. As of now, Wednesday is looking like the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s. Depending on where the front stalls, we could see some big temperature differences. Showers will be possible later in the day. It will be windy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

The wettest day of the week will be Thursday. Expect scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s.

We'll dry out for New Year's Eve. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

Another storm system moves in on Saturday with showers throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. Another system will move in on Sunday with another chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

A few showers will be possible on Monday before drier air filters it. It will be much colder though with highs in the low 40s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

