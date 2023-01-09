Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Tracking warming temperatures & our next chance of rain

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 12:46:49-05

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a gloomy start, we're finally seeing some sunshine. Temperatures will warm to near normal, with highs in the low 50s.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

We're looking dry through late Thursday. Rain chances will increase heading into the end of the work week.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Temperatures will warm to near 60 on Thursday and cool to the upper 50s on Friday. After the cold front brings us wet weather on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will dip into the 40s by the weekend. As of now, the weekend is looking dry, but chilly.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV