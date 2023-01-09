First Warning Forecast: Tracking warming temperatures & our next chance of rain

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After a gloomy start, we're finally seeing some sunshine. Temperatures will warm to near normal, with highs in the low 50s.

We're looking dry through late Thursday. Rain chances will increase heading into the end of the work week.

Temperatures will warm to near 60 on Thursday and cool to the upper 50s on Friday. After the cold front brings us wet weather on Thursday and Friday, temperatures will dip into the 40s by the weekend. As of now, the weekend is looking dry, but chilly.

