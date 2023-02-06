First Warning Forecast: Tracking warming temps through the end of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Spring may be 42 days away, but we don't have to wait much longer to start feeling more spring-like.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will warm to low 50s. After that, we'll soar to the 60s through the end of the week. Some areas may even reach the 70 degree mark on Thursday! Not bad for the first full week of February.

Rain chances will then go up again on Thursday and Friday.

Shower chances will continue into the end of the work week and into Saturday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Friday and then fall to the mid 50s on Saturday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

