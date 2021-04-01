First Warning Forecast: Tracking windswept rain Thursday morning

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Expect lows in the mid 40s.

Winds will crank up on Thursday. Expect windswept rain as you head to work Thursday morning. We'll continue with the chance for showers through the afternoon. It will be much cooler with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Turning frigid overnight with lows near the freezing mark. A Freeze Watch is in effect for some of the area starting late Thursday and running through early Friday. Make sure you protect any outdoor plants or vegetation.

The coldest day of the week will be Friday. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid and upper 40s. Brr! It will also be windy with winds out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with higher gusts. Skies will be sunny and the weather will remain dry. Expect another frigid night with lows in the 30s.

Sunshine will continue for the weekend as we warm to the upper 50s Saturday and upper 60s to near 70 for Easter Sunday.

The dry weather will continue to start the work week with highs in the upper 60s. Warming to the low 70s on Tuesday and mid 70s on Wednesday with low rain chances.

Meteorologist April Loveland

