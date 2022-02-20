First Warning Forecast: Trading in cool weather Sunday for warmer, wetter weather next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! It's been a dry, sunny, windy day. We stay sunny Sunday, but will be sharply cooler, then our pattern flips to warmer and wetter.

Wind Advisory still in effect for the Eastern Shore until 10 PM Saturday with gusts up to 45 MPH. Throughout the night tonight, winds will gradually die down as the dry cold front that passed through earlier today continues to travel east. Under a clear sky, temperatures get cold in the mid 20s, feeling like the mid teens with 5-10 MPH winds early Sunday morning.

A high pressure system works its way across Hampton Roads throughout the day Sunday, so we'll notice winds shifting from the north to the southeast. A sun-filled sky will only help temperatures reach the low 40s along the coast and upper 40s inland. Inland will be a little warmer because they'll see the southerly wind flow sooner, helping pump in warmer air from down south. All of us will notice a nice warm up on Presidents Day though!

High temperatures in the low to mid 60s Monday. Our holiday stays dry, but clouds will begin to increase ahead of our unsettled pattern lasting much of next week.

Throughout this unsettled pattern Tuesday-Friday, we'll have off and on scattered rain showers along with a few rumbles of thunder. It will also get breezier and warmer.

An approaching system is set to carry a warm front north of us and a cold front west that will eventually pass through later Wednesday. While we're under the warm sector of this system, temperatures climb to around 70° Tuesday and Wednesday. Following the front, temperatures drop to around 50° Thursday. Right after the front passes through, it will stall to our south Thursday while a low pressure system develops along it. Then that system will travel north over Hampton Roads throughout Friday, bringing yet another cold front through. Just ahead of this system's second cold front, temperatures warm to the mid 60s Friday. Behind it, temperatures cool down to the mid 40s next Saturday.

The timing of the rain will likely change over the next few days, but here's what the timing of our off/on rounds looks like now:

Round 1 - Tuesday. Clipping just the edge of our northern communities.

Round 2 - Early Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. Possible thunderstorms.

Round 3 - Thursday night through Friday night. The more widespread activity is likely Friday afternoon/evening.

