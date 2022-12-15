First Warning Forecast: Trading the rain and warmth for sunshine and a chill

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! It’s been a soggy day with widespread rain throughout the daytime hours. We’re drying out this evening and heading for a long dry stretch. A cooling trend also begins this weekend.

Rain showers end for most areas by 7 PM. Clouds linger throughout a good portion of tonight, then quickly clear late tonight into early Friday morning. While temperatures are still rising this evening, they will cool behind this system later tonight into the lower 40s.

We’ll wake up to tons of sunshine and stay mostly sunny through the weekend into the start of next week. While we move into this dry, sunny pattern, temperatures will head on a downward trend.

Highs will be seasonable in the mid 50s Friday, dropping a few degrees into the lower 50s Saturday. Then, we drop even further into the mid 40s Sunday and high temperatures stay there throughout the entire workweek. Overnight lows drop to around the freezing point in the upper 20s and low 30s each night.