First Warning Forecast: Trending much cooler Easter Sunday into next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had a nice start to our holiday weekend with high temperatures in the mid 70s today, but a cold front tonight will be dropping our temperatures quite a bit.

That cold front is set to pass through around 2 AM. Fortunately, it won’t bring much turbulent weather for the Easter bunny! Right around the front, we could see isolated showers briefly popping up, but a lot of areas look to remain dry. We will all notice winds picking up to 10-20 MPH. Temperatures drop into the mid 50s around sunrise.

While Easter will be a cool day, it will overall be a very nice day. Clouds clear out Sunday morning. When you’re headed off to services Sunday morning, expect temperatures in the mid 50s. A light jacket might be nice to grab. Temperatures warm into the low 60s by egg hunt time. Winds stay gusty all day. Northerly winds 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Be sure to secure any decorations that might get blown away!

Temperatures stay well below-average in the upper 50s for highs Monday. A low pressure system will pass through Hampton Roads, bringing us a soggy, windy start to the workweek. Scattered showers start to move in mid-morning, so that morning commute will be hit or miss for showers, but still grab the umbrella! Lunchtime will be wet and the evening commute looks messy. That’s when we’ll see the heaviest downpours and some embedded thunderstorms. Rain eventually ends earlier Monday night.

Despite having tons of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will still be cool with highs sitting in the low 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

High temperatures jump back up to the normal low 70s Thursday and stay there into next weekend. We also continue to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds to end the week.

