First Warning Forecast: Triple-digit heat index values for the rest of the week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A summer-like pattern continues this week. High pressure will be in place which will help to keep us dry for the most part. We'll keep a slight chance for a spotty shower or storm, otherwise expect partly to mostly sunny skies.

Skies will continue to be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

We'll continue to crank the heat on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm to 93 and 94 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits. A cold front will approach as we end the work week. Storm chances will go up a bit, but it will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms will be possible heading into the weekend. Saturday will have highs near 90. A bit of a cool down on Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight, be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm tonight. Some weakening is likely while the system interacts with Hispaniola on Wednesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: HIGH (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH (90%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

