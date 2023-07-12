First Warning Forecast: Triple digit heat indices make a return

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! Today wasn’t a terrible summer day as humidity stayed on the lower end. However, heat and humidity will gradually rise over the next several days.

High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer in the low to mid 90s Thursday. Humidity will stay on the lower end, but with the higher temperatures, it will feel like we’re around 100°. Thursday remains mostly dry with sun and clouds.

Temperatures drop a couple degrees to right around 90° Friday, but dew points make a jump into the mid 70s, so it will feel hotter than Thursday. Heat index values will be closer to 103° Friday. While temperatures stay roughly the same in the low 90s through the weekend, humidity continues to climb just a bit more, making it feel like 105-110° Saturday and Sunday.

Stay hydrated and cool this weekend! Don’t forget about your furry friends either! If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.

This weekend, we could get a little brief relief from the higher heat and humidity in the afternoon and evening hours with scattered storms developing. Some storms on Friday could become strong to severe. We already have a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Much of this same hot, humid, and PM stormy weather continues into the start of the workweek. Triple digit feels-like temperatures remain through at least the first half of next week.

