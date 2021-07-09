First Warning Forecast: Tropical Storm Elsa is moving out, but we're not done with storms just yet

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday night. Tropical Storm Elsa is quickly moving northeast out of the region. The worst of Elsa is over. Earlier this afternoon and evening, we had 11 tornado warnings. Already one confirmed tornado in Suffolk near Kings Fork. Some minor flooding also occurred as just over 3" rain fell in a few places. The center of Elsa is now passing over the Middle Peninsula as of 11 PM.

Once Elsa exits, a few lighter showers are possible on the backside tonight, but overall we look to be much drier.

We wake up to sunshine tomorrow! Friday afternoon and evening a line of thunderstorms is expected to pass through with heavy downpours as a cold front moves through Hampton Roads. Friday will be toasty with highs in the low 90s.

This weekend looks drier. Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable around 90. A few afternoon/evening showers or storms could pop-up, but majority will be dry.

We stay mostly dry into next week. A few isolated storms toward mid-week. Next week will be very hot. High temperatures in the low 90s, approaching the mid-90s Tuesday. With our summertime heat and humidity, heat indices could reach over 100.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

