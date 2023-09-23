Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall and is continuing to head our way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, NC at 6:20 AM with 70 MPH winds. It will continue to track north and impact us throughout Saturday.

In these inner bands from Ophelia, we’ll see some more rounds of heavier rain, strong gusty winds, and possibly a couple spin-up tornadoes. We already had one tornado warning that had decent signatures of a brief spin-up tornado in northeastern North Carolina near Parkville earlier this morning.

The worst of the storm looks to clear out of here around 1 PM. Then, we’ll have the center of Ophelia moving near our inland communities, bringing another round of showers this evening. Overnight, we’ll dry out.

The entire area is still under a Flood Watch until 4 AM Sunday. Up to another 1.5" of rain could fall. Some locations have already seen over 4" of rainfall.

Winds pick up again throughout today. 25-35 MPH gusting to 50 MPH. Northeasterly winds switch to southeasterly as Ophelia moves out of here. This will bring us another bad round of tidal flooding around high tide 3 PM Saturday.

Expect tidal flooding this afternoon to be similar to the round we saw early this morning with 2-3 feet of inundation. Some roads, especially in typical flood-prone areas, will become impassable. With the round we had this morning, tides were still quite high about 3 hours before and after high tide. Be prepared!

In the Atlantic, we will still have 6-12’ breaking waves along the North Carolina coast and 11-15’ breaking waves along the Virginia coast. In the Chesapeake Bay, waves will be 6-10’.

Conditions will rapidly improve Sunday. Winds die down, rain should be over (aside from a stray lingering shower on the back side of Ophelia), and we should be able to see a little sunshine at times. High temperatures in the mid 70s.

Next week, we move into a very unsettled pattern. We have daily chances for isolated to scattered showers, but not a washout. High temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s each day.

