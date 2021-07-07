First Warning Forecast: Tropical Storm Watch in effect for most of the area

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Feeling like 100 degrees today...Elsa on the way Thursday.

Hot and humid Wednesday on tap. Expect highs in the mid 90s. It will feel closer to 100 degrees once we factor in the humidity. Today will be the day to clear out any storm drains, secure patio furniture and kids toys because we are expect a wet and windy day Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa moves in.

Mostly dry start Thursday. We'll start to see some of Elsa's outer rain bands by midday with widespread rain moving in during the afternoon and evening. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for most of the area. We'll continue with the chance for wind and rain overnight and Friday morning. Conditions will approve as the day progresses and Elsa pulls away. Temperatures will be much cooler due to all the clouds and rain. Expect highs in the low 80s.

Drier and warmer on Saturday with highs near 90. Expect a slight chance of scattered storms on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update

Elsa moving along the west coast of Florida. Tropical Storm Elsa is centered about 70 miles WNW of Tampa, Florida and moving north at 14 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Little River Inlet, South Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida this morning, then make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast by late this morning or this afternoon. The storm should then move across the southeast and Mid-Atlantic through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in the intensity are possible until landfall later today. Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland

