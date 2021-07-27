First Warning Forecast: Typical summer-like pattern, highs in the 90s with a pop-up storm

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We're tracking a typical summer-like pattern this week with heat, humidity and a pop-up shower or storm.

Hot and humid today with highs near 90, but feeling closer to the mid and upper 90s. The frontal system stalled across the area will continue to washout today, but scattered storms will be possible, especially across North Carolina. Any storms that form could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The heat continues to climb on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s, with heat index values climbing toward 100 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a spotty shower.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will soar to 93 degrees, with heat index values 100-105 degrees. Skies will continue to be partly cloudy.

Shower and storm chances will go up to end the work week as a cold front approaches. Keeping a chance for some scattered storms. Temperatures will warm to near 90.

Drying out and cooling down on Saturday. Temperatures will only warm to the mid and upper 80s, which is below normal for this time of year. Humidity will also be much lower, which will make for a comfortable day.

Wet weather will be possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Another chance for some scattered storms to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 80s.

Tropical Update:

The remnants of a weak low pressure area that moved inland along the Georgia coastline last night are located just inland near the Georgia/South Carolina border and are producing a few showers and thunderstorms. Significant redevelopment of this system is not expected.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: LOW (0%)

