First Warning Forecast: Umbrellas will be getting a workout this week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Humidity really crept in today. We also had scattered storms move through this afternoon and evening. More rounds of storms are on the way the rest of the week.

Pack your umbrella! Spotty showers tonight and Monday morning become more scattered by Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s. A very similar pattern continues Tuesday with afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures in the low 80s.

We flirt with 90° on Wednesday. That will be our best chance at a dry day. We’ll also see some more sunshine.

Scattered thunderstorms return Thursday. Temperatures cool a few degrees into the mid 80s before an approaching cold front brings us a big cool down.

Friday, temperatures will be closer to seasonal normals in the upper 70s. Scattered storms move through mainly in the afternoon and evening again. Then, we’ll be cooler and drier behind the front.

High temperatures Saturday in the upper 60s and Sunday in the low 70s. Both days look decently dry. Late Sunday we could have rain moving in again.