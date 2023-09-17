First Warning Forecast: Umbrellas will be needed Sunday evening into the start of the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday morning! A cold front and developing low pressure system both pass through Sunday night, bringing us increased rain and storm chances. Fall temperatures stick around for a while.

Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday ahead of these approaching systems. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms begin Sunday evening, primarily after 5 PM and moving west to east, lasting through the night and throughout a good chunk of Monday.

There is a level 1 of 5 severe risk for mainland Dare County and the Outer Banks Sunday evening. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds.

After the rain clears Monday, clouds clear out. Showers will end throughout the morning hours. Monday will be cooler following the cold front. Highs in the mid 70s.

The middle of the workweek, we’ll be under the influence of high pressure. That will bring us lots of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be around 80° each day.

A coastal low develops and rides along the East Coast Friday into the weekend. Our high temperatures will drop temperatures a few more degrees into the mid 70s and scattered showers and storms look to head our way Friday night into Saturday.

