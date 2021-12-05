First Warning Forecast: Unsettled pattern ahead; cooler Sunday and increasing rain chances

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! Temperatures were quite variable today, ranging from the low 70s to the upper 50s. The warm front that was supposed to lift over Hampton Roads last night stalled out over the Albemarle Sound. So, areas around the Albemarle Sound and south had highs around 70°. But where that front didn't reach before it stalled, including much of the Hampton Roads area, temperatures were cooler in the low 60s. Because this boundary stalled out over us, we also had a bit more cloud cover than anticipated today.

Tonight gets chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s. Staying partly cloudy overnight and throughout Sunday. From tomorrow through all of next week, we will be in a very unsettled weather pattern. This unsettled pattern will bring us increasing rain chances and variable temperatures.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday evening into Sunday night, after sunset, a few isolated showers could pop-up as a warm front is moving north across Hampton Roads. It doesn't look like anything impressive for rain totals and many areas look to stay dry.

Ahead of the stronger cold front from that system, Monday will be very warm and windy. 10-20 MPH southwest winds will help temperatures climb to 70°. The cold front will pass through Monday night and really cool us down for Tuesday. Highs only in the mid 40s.

Temperatures rebound to the low to mid 50s for the middle of the week. Rain chances also greatly increase. Scattered showers Tuesday evening become widespread soaking rains throughout the day Wednesday. We dry out Thursday and have a slim chance at seeing isolated showers the rest of the week. Friday will be a seasonable day with temperatures in the upper 50s. Temperatures soar into the upper 60s next Saturday. A few showers are possible Saturday too as this unsettled pattern remains.