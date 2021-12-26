First Warning Forecast: Unsettled pattern brings clouds, increasing rain chances, and temperature changes

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! The warmth continued today. Highs reached the mid to upper 60s, even touched the low 70s in some inland locations. The dry cold front that passed through this morning is going to be dancing with us all next week. It'll stall out over NC before lifting north as a warm front, dropping back south as a cold front, and then stalling over NC again. This will bring us quite an unsettled weather pattern to end 2021 and kick off 2022.

Tonight, clouds begin to gradually increase and temperatures cool down to the low 40s.

Monday will feature more clouds than sun and we could have a few showers pop-up throughout the day. The best chance for a shower Monday will be along the Eastern Shore late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures get cooler Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures start to climb again Tuesday to the mid 60s, but we'll still have a lot of cloud cover and a few PM stray showers.

Wednesday is going to be the warmest day next week as highs soar into the low to mid 70s. Clouds stick around and rain chances increase as the day goes on. After the sun sets, Wednesday evening throughout the night and Thursday morning, scattered showers will fall. Temperatures start dropping again Thursday. Highs in the low 60s. We'll stay with high temperatures in the low 60s for the rest of the year and into the next.

There will be a dry break with a little more sunshine New Year's Eve. Any plans you have for watching the ball drop look dry right now with temperatures in the upper 40s Friday night. New Year's Day, scattered showers return and stick around through Sunday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward: