First Warning Forecast: Unsettled pattern brings increasing storm chances

Happy Sunday evening! It was another nice day for outdoor events. The scattered showers held off until it was time to head home from the air show or wine festival. This is just the start of our unsettled pattern that will last until the middle of the week.

Showers with a few embedded storms will clear out in the middle of the night tonight. Lows drop into the low 60s.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures a couple degrees cooler, right around 80°. Monday evening scattered storms look to form after 6 PM and continue until the middle of the night.

There’s another chance for isolated to scattered storms Tuesday evening. Almost everyone is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.

A cold front passes through later Tuesday, cooling temperatures down for the middle of the week. Highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and low 70s Thursday. At least we look mostly dry the second half of the week and partly cloudy. 80° temperatures return Friday and last into at least the weekend. Next weekend looks mostly dry.

