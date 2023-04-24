First Warning Forecast: Unsettled stretch brings cooler temperatures and several rain chances for the week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Today was cooler, but full of sunshine. We get even cooler for the week ahead and we move into an unsettled stretch bringing increased rain chances.

Tonight, a weak cold front will pass through and bring isolated to widely scattered light rain showers after Midnight into Monday morning. Lows drop into the low 50s. Clouds clear out Monday afternoon, but temperatures will only warm into the low 60s.

wtkr

Tuesday is a dry day with sun and clouds. Then, we move into an unsettled pattern. Expect rounds of scattered showers Wednesday through the weekend. Winds will also pick up and temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend.

wtkr

wtkr

For Something in the Water this weekend, it still looks like a good idea to have a poncho with you. Not a washout, but it does look like isolated rain showers will be around. However, since this is an unsettled pattern, this forecast could change, so stay tuned. Temperatures will be around 70°.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM