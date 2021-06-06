First Warning Forecast: Unsettled stretch brings rounds of rain

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Another hot and humid day is coming to an end. We had a few storms pop-up this afternoon along the coast. Pop-up showers/storms will end once the sun goes down. Tonight, we stay dry, but clouds gradually begin to stream in. Lows drop to the low 70s.

As we enter the next workweek, we also begin to enter into a more unsettled weather pattern. Our Bermuda high that's influenced our weather this weekend will exit as a disturbance starts to move in. On Thursday, a backdoor cold front will approach Hampton Roads, then stall out either over us or just to our north through Friday. That stalled boundary should lift by this weekend, but the unsettled weather pattern remains with continued waves of energy next weekend.

All of that means our rain chances go up as the week goes on. Our North Carolina counties have the best shot at scattered storms Monday afternoon, but majority of Virginia looks to remain decently dry. Tuesday and Wednesday everybody has a chance to see scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. The scattered chance continues for everyone Thursday and Friday. Next weekend, we could be a bit drier, but still likely seeing isolated showers and storms around.

We are currently not under any severe risk, but locally heavy downpours next week are likely in any passing storms.

Temperatures gradually drop throughout this unsettled pattern. Still hot and humid to start the workweek with highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, but by Thursday and Friday we'll be in the mid 80s. Eventually the low 80s and possibly even a tad below-average with highs not quite touching the 80°-mark next weekend. Humidity will gradually drop as well.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

