First Warning Forecast: Unsettled stretch heading into the weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We have the threat for strong to severe storms this evening as a cold front moves through the area. The best chance for severe storms will be in Virginia where the Storm Prediction Center has the area under a level 1 for isolated severe storms. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Skies will clear overnight with mild conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will be another warm one with highs in the mid 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a few isolated storms.

A better chance for storms on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

An unsettled holiday weekend on tap. It will be on the cooler side as winds switch to the north. Scattered storms will be possible on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Even cooler on Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the upper 60s with showers and wind.

Drier and milder air will move in for Memorial Day with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers will be possible early by midweek. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

