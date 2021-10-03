First Warning Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern next week brings increasing rain chances

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Summer made a return to us today. Many saw high temperatures in the mid 80s. We'll stay relatively warm tonight. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s.

This workweek, we head into a very unsettled weather pattern. The good news is that this type of pattern will provide us with daily rain chances -- some much needed rain at that. On the other hand, this type of pattern makes it hard to predict exactly when, where, and how much rain we'll see. So, break out your rain gear and keep it close by! That gear will be getting a workout this week.

Just a few showers Monday evening will turn into more scattered rain and thunderstorm activity throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain could become more spotty Thursday and Friday before becoming scattered again next weekend. While we'll be under this rainier, cloudier pattern, our temperatures will return to more seasonable levels. Highs Monday in the low to mid 80s gradually drop to the mid to upper 70s by the second half of the workweek and should remain there through at least next weekend. With the additional cloud cover preventing a lot of nighttime cooling, overnight lows will remain a bit above-average in the mid 60s.

Overall, not a washout of a week, but you will likely come across a few showers here and there each day this week.