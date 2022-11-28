First Warning Forecast: Up and down temperatures this week, rain midweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! It was a warmer day, but we weren’t able to enjoy it much with scattered rain showers all day. We’ll have up and down temperatures this week with another chance for rain midweek.

The system we had today has now pushed east and clouds are clearing. Our workweek starts off dry. Monday we’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 50s and warm into the low 60s. So, it will be a cooler day. In the afternoon, a reinforcing cold front passes through. This will bring passing PM clouds and breezy winds. It also cools us down to highs in the mid-upper 50s Tuesday.

Wednesday, another system passes through, bringing us stronger winds, warmer temperatures, and more scattered rain showers with embedded thunderstorms. Highs reach the mid 60s.

Behind this system, the end of the workweek will be much cooler. High temperatures in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Thursday will be a breezy day filled with a lot of sunshine as high pressure moves in.

Next weekend, temperatures rebound into the low 60s. Most of the weekend looks dry. Late Sunday, another front could bring more scattered showers.