First Warning Forecast: Wall-to-wall sunshine today, unsettled stretch next week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will clear for the rest of the day and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

Sunshine to kick off the work week with highs in the low 60s.

Unsettled weather will be the story for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday we'll warm to the mid 70s with rain moving in late. Rain will continue overnight and into the day Wednesday. Scattered storms will be possible on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

Drier and cooler to end the work week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

