First Warning Forecast: Warm afternoon, rain moves in late Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Winds have turned to the south and southwest today, which has helped to pump in much warmer air. Temperatures will soar to the low 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Skies will continue to be clear overnight, but temperatures will stay in the 50s, which is very mild for this time of year.

A cold front will move in late Thursday and early Friday with a chance for a a few showers Thursday night into very early Friday. Both days will not be a washout. Thursday will be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

A big drop in temperatures on Friday behind the front with highs in the low and mid 50s.

The weekend is looking dry as of now. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will return to near-normal on Sunday with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The next chance for rain will be on Monday. Expect highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be our coldest day so far this season. Many areas will struggle to get out of the 40s!

