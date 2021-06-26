First Warning Forecast: Warm and humid, scattered downpours possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After days of below-normal temperatures, summer-like heat and humidity will start to make a comeback today. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Our normal high for this time of year is 88 degrees. A disturbance will be over the area today which will bring us a chance for some showers and storms. We're already dealing with some showers this morning with a few heavy downpours. We've even got some patchy fog. There will be a better chance for more showers and storms to pop up this afternoon. Most of the coast though, should remain dry. Drier and warmer on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine to start the work week as high pressure builds over the area. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s under sunny skies. The heat and humidity will continue to build on Tuesday with highs near 90. Sunshine and low rain chances will be the story. Shower and storm chances will go up a bit my midweek as a disturbance moves in. Keeping chances for a stray shower or storm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Not expecting any days to be a complete washout. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Dewpoints will be in the low 70s all week, making for humid conditions.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

