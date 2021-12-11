First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy Saturday ahead of rain Saturday night

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday! It's been a gloomy end to the workweek with lots of cloud cover and pesky drizzle at times today. That came from a stationary boundary along the coast and ahead of a slowly approaching warm front coming from our west. This warm front is finally moving into Hampton Roads, warming temperatures up as it does.

Tonight, temperatures will gradually increase from the lower 50s this evening into the upper 50s by the time you wake up tomorrow morning. Clouds remain throughout the night, but the drizzle will taper off as the night goes on.

Saturday is going to get windy. South-southwest winds of 15-25 MPH will gust up to 40 MPH. That strong of a southerly wind flow will help temperatures soar into the mid 70s, despite having a mostly cloudy sky all day. While it may sound like a good day to be on the water, we do have a Small Craft Advisory in effect through Sunday. With those strong winds, waves will be 3-4 feet. I'd recommend spending this warmer weather outside on land.

The cold front from this strong system passes through Saturday night. Expect a wide line of showers to move from the northwest to the southeast starting around 9 PM Saturday, clearing out of VA around 7 AM Sunday and clearing out of the Outer Banks by 10 AM Sunday. This line of rain will include heavy downpours and possibly some rumbles of thunder. The way northern tip of our viewing area, including Accomack, Middlesex, and parts of Gloucester counties, are under a Level 1 severe risk. The main concern is isolated damaging wind gusts. After the front passes through Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

Sunday will be a cooler day with highs reaching the low 50s. Clouds clear out following the front Sunday morning, leaving a lot of the day with sunshine. Breezy northerly winds will continue for the day as a high pressure system begins to work its way from the southeast into the Mid-Atlantic.

High pressure will stick around through Wednesday, bringing us lots of sunshine and kicking off another gradual warming trend. Highs in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, climbing into the low to mid 60s Wednesday, and around 70° Thursday. A weaker cold front looks to head our way Friday. That front will increase cloud cover, bring a couple stray to isolated showers, and cool us down slightly Friday into the mid 60s.