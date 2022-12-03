First Warning Forecast: Warm, breezy & wet today, big cool down on Sunday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A mild, wet and breezy day on tap. Temperatures will soar to the mid 60s ahead of a cold front, which is well-above normal for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph helping to pump in the warmer air. Showers will continue through late afternoon, before drier air moves in this evening. If you have dinnertime plans, you should be fine rain-wise. Temperatures will plummet behind the front.

Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 40s on Sunday under a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will trend warmer to kick off the work week with highs in the mid and upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

We'll enter an unsettled, but mild stretch of weather starting Tuesday. Showers will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday will feature much of the same. Highs in the low 60s, clouds and showers. Thursday will also be mild for this time of year with highs in the low 60s, with a few spotty showers possible.

Cooler to end the work week. Temperatures will dip a bit below-normal for this time of year with highs in the low 50s. Keeping a chance for scattered showers.

