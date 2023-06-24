First Warning Forecast: Warm & humid, storms possible this afternoon & evening

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

The unsettled stretch of weather continues through midweek.

Today will be warm and humid with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, but it will feel warmer due to the humidity. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Our eyes turn to Monday. A cold front will bring the threat of strong to severe storms to the area. Most of the area is under a Level 1 for isolated severe storms. Monday will also be potentially the hottest day we've had so far this year. Highs will be around 90 degrees, but it will feel closer to the triple digits with the humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

A few storms will be possible by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will fall a little bit.

We should finally enjoy some dry weather on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s and it won't be quite as humid. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds.

