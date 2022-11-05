First Warning Forecast: Warm temperatures stick around a couple more days

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday evening! We finally got our final taste of summer... Highs were around 80° today! This warmth sticks around a couple more days, then we jump back to Fall.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 60s. We could see some patchy fog forming again overnight.

Don’t forget: Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday, so you get an extra hour of sleep! Before you go to bed, tonight is a good time to set your clocks back an hour and change smoke alarm batteries as well as air filters in your home.

If you’re looking for something to do with that extra hour, you could set the alarm for 5:50 AM Sunday and step outside to catch the Wallops Island rocket launch. It’s a resupply mission to the International Space Station. Conditions look pretty good for the launch, you just might have to peek through some clouds to see it. The rocket will be visible all the way to Massachussettes and South Carolina!

Sunday overall will have more clouds than sunshine, but temperatures will remain about the same as they were Saturday. Highs right around 80°. Most will stay dry, but a few spotty showers are possible across the Outer Banks and Albemarle Sound.

Monday remains warm, partly cloudy, and mostly dry. Highs in the upper 70s. The big shifts in our weather pattern start Tuesday.

Strong northeasterly winds usher in cooler air. High temperatures in the low 60s Tuesday. Lots of sunshine to enjoy though. With those stronger northeast winds, we will likely see some tidal flooding around high tide at 9 AM Tuesday. Expect around 1 foot of inundation.

Wednesday stays cool and windy. Highs remain in the low 60s. Clouds really increase ahead of an approaching warm front in the Atlantic heading west and inland. This warm front will warm our temperatures up to the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday. Then, a cold front sweeps through Friday afternoon. That front will bring us our next best chance for scattered rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms late Thursday throughout Friday and into Saturday.

Behind the cold front, Saturday will also be cooler, back into the low 60s, and remaining windy as showers eventually clear out.