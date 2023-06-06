First Warning Forecast: Warm today, showers and storms on Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Today will be the warmest day we've had in the past 3 weeks. Temperatures will warm to near normal. The normal high for this time of year in Norfolk is 83°.

Showers are more likely on Wednesday as a cold front slides through from north to south. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. The biggest rain chances will be in the afternoon to evening. Highs will fall back to the mid 70s.

Highs will return to the mid 70s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A scattered shower/storm is possible, mainly in the afternoon.

We will return to the 80s this weekend. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday and building clouds on Sunday with a chance for rain to end the weekend and start next week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

