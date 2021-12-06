First Warning Forecast: Warm, windy start to the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! There were a few blips of rain on the radar along the coast today, but not enough to have an impact on our drought. As we continue on in our unsettled weather pattern, rain chances and temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this week.

One system heads our way tonight. The warm front lifting north over Hampton Roads will bring us more passing clouds throughout the night. That will help keep low temperatures mild in the low 50s. Late tonight and throughout the early morning commute, patchy fog will likely form.

Stronger southwest winds of 10-20 MPH gusting up to 30 MPH helps temperatures soar into the low 70s Monday. As the cold front from this system passes through later Monday evening/night, expect a quick line of isolated showers heading southeast after 7 PM.

Chilly Monday night behind the cold front with lows dropping into the low 40s. Cold Tuesday with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s and breezy northerly winds making it feel like we're in the low 40s. Mid to upper 30s for lows Tuesday night.

Wednesday remains cool with highs just a few degrees warmer around 50. However, Wednesday is the day to look forward to because that's when we'll finally see a good soaking rain. Scattered showers late Tuesday night become widespread with embedded heavy downpours throughout the daytime hours Wednesday. We'll likely pick up 0.5-1.5" of rainfall. Much needed to help out with our moderate-severe drought.

We dry out again Thursday and remain cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures begin to warm up Friday, near 60°, and soar back into the low 70s next Saturday ahead of another cold front.

Next weekend will be breezy and there's a chance at seeing more scattered showers late Saturday throughout Sunday. Temperatures get cooler Sunday, but look to stay above-average, in the mid 60s.