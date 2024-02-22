First Warning Forecast: Warmer days are arriving

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! It was a chilly day filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the next several days, warming up, cooling down, then warming up again.

Tonight will be cold as temperatures fall into the low 30s under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures warm to around 60° Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching system. We stay dry throughout the day Thursday, but clouds will be gradually increasing.

Scattered rain showers start moving in Thursday night after Midnight and continue through Friday afternoon. The heaviest and more widespread rain will fall throughout Friday morning. High temperatures Friday are still set to reach around 60°. Then, two cold fronts pass through.

Those cold fronts will knock high temperatures down to the mid to upper 40s Saturday. Plus, it will be breezy, so it will feel even colder outside. Saturday should be a mostly dry day. We could see a couple stray showers Saturday morning around the front.

More sunshine is in store for Sunday and a slight warm up. Highs in the low 50s.

The first half of the work week is looking mostly dry despite a good amount of cloud cover. We could see some spotty showers Wednesday. Temperatures will be soaring. Highs in the mid 60s Monday jump to around 70° Tuesday and in the low 70s Wednesday.

