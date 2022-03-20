First Warning Forecast: Warmer first week of Spring with strong to severe storms possible

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! It was a nice first day of Spring! Temperatures were cooler around 70° today, but that’s still warmer than our average high this time of year of 61°. Temperatures will be back on the rise the first part of the workweek. The second half of the week, we move into a more unsettled pattern and storms head our way.

Clouds clear tonight and temperatures cool into the mid 40s. It will also be breezy with 10-20 MPH northwest winds.

wtkr

The workweek starts off with tons of sunshine Monday and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Then, we climb into the low to mid 70s for the middle of the workweek Tuesday-Thursday.

Clouds increase Tuesday as we head into that unsettled pattern. Several fronts in our vicinity will bring Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina scattered rain showers and thunderstorms both Wednesday and Thursday. Some of these storms could become strong to severe.

Wednesday is already under a highlighted risk area to watch, which tends to translate to a Level 2 of 5 severe threat. The main concerns right now in storms Wednesday afternoon and evening are damaging winds and hail. There is the potential for us to go into a higher or lower risk, so stay tuned to the forecast the next few days.

wtkr

Outside of scattered storms, Wednesday and Thursday are going to be windy. 15-25 MPH sustained winds with higher gusts.

The first cold front in this system sweeps through Thursday. That will cool temperatures down a handful of degrees to highs in the mid 60s Friday. For the end of the workweek, we should be able to catch a dry break with some sunshine.

wtkr

Throughout the weekend, we’ll have a couple reinforcing cold fronts pass through. One later Friday and another Saturday. These will each gradually drop our temperatures a handful of degrees and could spark a few showers throughout the weekend. Highs on Saturday in the low 60s cool to the mid to upper 50s Sunday.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward: