First Warning Forecast: Warmer temperatures and a few more clouds

A few more clouds will build in on Wednesday and winds will turn to the southwest late. This will help to bring in some warmer air. Expect highs in the mid 70s. More sunshine will break out on Thursday, and it will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s to near 80. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Watching a cold front on Friday which will bring showers and storms. Keeping a 40 percent chance. Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 70s. A few lingering showers will be possible early Saturday.

Temperatures will cool to near 70. Partly cloudy and dry on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

