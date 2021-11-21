First Warning Forecast: Warmer temperatures and rain on the way to end the weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday night! If you've been hoping for warmer weather, your wish will be granted soon! Not tonight though.

Tonight, lows drop into the low 40s along the coast and mid 30s inland. Cloud cover continues to gradually stream in throughout the night. A few sprinkles might fall across the Outer Banks, but most look to stay dry. Tomorrow, two cold fronts inch closer to Hampton Roads.

Clouds continue to increase Sunday morning, making it a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures warm up quite a bit into the mid 60s ahead of those fronts. The first cold front will pass through Sunday night with the second one following Monday afternoon.

Highs Monday will be slightly cooler, but still mild in the upper 50s. Have a rain jacket on hand Monday. In between the two fronts is when we'll have scattered showers late Sunday night into Monday afternoon. Winds will also start picking up. Toward Monday evening, we should all be dry with the cooler air starting to move in. Overnight lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday is the coldest day of the week — a quick winter blast. Highs in the mid 40s with breezy winds making it feel like we're in the 30s. There will at least be a lot of sunshine Tuesday from a high pressure system moving in. That high pressure system stays with us until Friday. So, we stay dry and mostly sunny for the holiday Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures also rebound to seasonable values around 60° Thanksgiving Day.

Another cold front passes through Thursday night with Canadian high pressure following. This front may bring a few showers Friday, but the greater impact will be the cooler air it brings back. Highs in the mid 50s Friday and low 50s next Saturday.