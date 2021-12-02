First Warning Forecast: Warmest day of the week Thursday; Slim rain chances

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We continued on our warming trend today and we’ll reach our peak temperatures of the week tomorrow.

Staying on this warming trend, tonight will be a bit warmer in the mid 40s.

Breezy southwesterly winds gusting up to 20 MPH Thursday will help temperatures reach the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon. That brings up the concern of more wildfires across NC as those breezy winds will help fires easily and rapidly spread. Currently North Carolina is under a burn ban. However, we are all in a moderate drought as we’ve been dry for quite a while now. We really need some rain.

Unfortunately, while we’ll be under an unsettled weather pattern most of next week, our rain chances don’t look too great. The best chance for isolated to possibly scattered showers is later Sunday into Monday around a stronger cold front.

With our unsettled pattern, temperatures will be slightly variable. Highs in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday drop to highs in the mid 50s Sunday. A few degrees warmer Monday in the upper 50s, returning to the mid 50s for the middle of next week. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s the rest of this week and in the 30s next week. Overall, seasonable temperatures for the beginning of December.

Each day for the next seven or so days will also feature a nice mix of sun and clouds.

