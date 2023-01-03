First Warning Forecast: Warming into the 70s, spring storms by midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We're less than two weeks away from what is historically the coldest time of the year, but our temperatures are telling a different story.

Temperatures will continue to trend above normal over the next few days. Highs will warm into the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will remain low through midweek. Showers and storms will move in on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

We'll keep a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Thursday, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy. It will be cooler with highs in the low 60s.

After days of above normal temperatures, temperatures will dip be close to normal on Friday with highs in the low 50s and then below normal on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Meteorologist April Loveland

