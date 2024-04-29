First Warning Forecast: Warming into the 80s, Storms by midweek

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Even warmer to kick off the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 80s. I wouldn't be surprised if a few areas reached the 90-degree mark. Today's record high at Norfolk is 92°, but I don't think we will be breaking that today.

A few more clouds will build in throughout the day on Tuesday. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday. This will bring the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday have been back and forth with temperatures. Both days will feature partly cloudy skies. For now, keeping temperatures in the low 70s.

Another cold front will move in just in time for the weekend, so looks like we won't have that nice dry weekend we're all hoping for. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s on Saturday with scattered afternoon storms. A few showers and storms will be possible on Sunday morning with highs in the low 70s.

