First Warning Forecast: Warming trend continues into the New Year

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We were about 10 degrees warmer today than yesterday and temperatures will only continue to rise the next several days.

Tonight will still be quite cold. Lows around 30° under a clear sky. After tonight, overnight lows jump into the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will be another day filled with lots of sunshine. Highs a few degrees warmer in the upper 50s. Temperatures continue to climb into the low 60s for Friday and Saturday. Clouds begin increasing Friday ahead of a couple disturbances. We may see a stray shower Friday afternoon, but most should stay dry. That changes on Saturday, our New Year’s Eve.

If you’re planning to ring in the new year outdoors, have a rain jacket or umbrella on hand. It’s going to be a soggy end to 2022 and start to 2023. Scattered showers look to move in Saturday afternoon and persist until early Sunday morning. We should be dry by sunrise Sunday. So, majority of your New Year’s Day will be dry. Temperatures also continue to rise a few more degrees into the mid 60s for the first day of 2023.

The first week of 2023 will be warm with above-average temperatures sticking around for a while. It will also feature some rain showers. Highs in the 60s for the workweek. Tuesday into Wednesday, a system passing through could bring some rain showers with it.