First Warning Forecast: Warming up, a shower or storm possible late

More clouds will build in Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front. There isn't a ton of moisture associated with it, but keeping a chance for a shower or storm late. The best chance will be after 9 PM on the peninsulas and Eastern Shore. It will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

High pressure will build in on Monday along with drier air. Expect sunshine to break out making for a nice and comfortable day. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. It will be a little breezy with

winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Dry weather will prevail through Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday and low 70s on Wednesday.

Our eyes then turn to Tropical Storm Ian, currently located over the central Caribbean. There is a potential that we could see some rain and wind by the end of the week and into the weekend. It is still too far out to tell exactly, but something to keep in mind. Right now, we could see potential impacts from late Thursday into Saturday. Stay Tuned!

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Ian

Ian is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A turn toward the northwest at a similar forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Monday and north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday. Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is forecast to begin later today. Ian is expected to become a hurricane later today or tonight and reach major hurricane strength by late Monday or Monday night before it reaches western Cuba.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Gaston

Gaston is now moving toward the west near 10 mph. A gradual turn to the west-southwest is forecast by Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast over the next few days, and Gaston is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone tonight or on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

