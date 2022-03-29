First Warning Forecast: Warming up and tracking storms

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We'll finally say goodbye to the cold and hello to some milder temperatures. Once we welcome in the warmer temperatures, we will also have to welcome some storm chances.

Cold and breezy out there today with highs struggling to get out of the 40s. There's plenty of sunshine, but it's not doing much to warm us up.

More clouds will be around on Wednesday, but it will be warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

A cold front will cross on Thursday. This will bring rain and storms to the area. It will also be the warmest day of the week with highs near the 80 degree mark. Most of the area is under a level 2 for severe storms, which means scattered severe storms are possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A few lingering showers will be possible on Friday, otherwise skies will clear as the day progresses. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

More sunshine will break out on Saturday with highs in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday, with highs in the low 60s.

Dry conditions to kick off the work week with highs in the low 60s.

