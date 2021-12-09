First Warning Forecast: Warming up as the week comes to an end

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Thursday evening! It was a chilly day with temperatures starting in the mid 20s, warming up to the low-mid 40s this afternoon. Tonight won’t be as cold. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll have brief clearing in the clouds this evening before they increase again later tonight and stick around for a couple days.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the low 60s, courtesy of a warm front passing through midday Friday. A few showers may fall around that front Friday, but the main rain event will be along the cold front.

Saturday is going to be a very warm and windy day. Southerly winds 15-25 MPH gusting up to 40 MPH helps temperatures soar into the mid 70s. The cold front moves through Saturday night. That will bring beneficial rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will also knock temperatures down Sunday into the low 50s. Sunday stays breezy with winds gusting up to 25 MPH.

Next week, high pressure over the southeastern United States slowly slides across Hampton Roads and eventually offshore from Sunday through Wednesday. That will keep us dry with lots of sunshine the first half of the week. Temperatures also gradually rise into the mid 60s by Wednesday. Thursday gets even warmer with a warm front to our north. Highs could reach into the low 70s again.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER