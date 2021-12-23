First Warning Forecast: Warming up for the holiday weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Festivus! It was a chilly Thursday. The day started off with temperatures in the 20s for most and warmed into the low to mid 40s with lots of sunshine. Heading into tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 30s. Clouds gradually increase as the high pressure system over us moves out and a warm front heads our way.

That warm front will warm temperatures into the upper 50s Christmas Eve. While Santa delivers presents, temperatures will be in the mid 40s Friday night. He'll need Rudolph's nose as we'll be mostly cloudy, but he won't have to worry about any presents getting wet because we'll stay dry.

Temperatures continue to climb into the mid 60s Christmas Day. It's going to be a warm and mostly dry Christmas. A few showers may briefly fall across the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore mid-morning, but most areas will remain dry all day.

We continue to stay dry for the first day of Kwanzaa on Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds. A weaker cold front moves through Sunday morning, so high temperatures will be a bit cooler around 60°.

Throughout this entire holiday weekend, we'll remain breezy and a Small Craft Advisory will be in effect each night into each morning.

Next week, we move into an unsettled weather pattern. That means mostly cloudy through much of the week and rising temperatures. By the second half of the workweek, we'll be in the upper 60s. Rain chances gradually increase as well. Some spotty showers possible Wednesday and Thursday.

