First Warning Forecast: Warming up the first half of the week

Happy Sunday evening! What a difference a day makes! Temperatures were about 20 degrees cooler today, but this is the extent of our cool stretch. A warming trend kicks off our workweek.

Tonight, under a mostly clear sky, lows drop into the mid 40s. Clouds increase throughout the day Monday, but slightly breezy 10-15 MPH southerly winds will help temperatures reach the low 70s. Most of Monday stays dry. Spotty showers could begin late in the evening.

A round of isolated to widely scattered showers looks to pass through late Monday night throughout Tuesday morning. Then, stray spotty showers could linger along the coast. Tuesday will be even warmer in the mid 70s.

Highs rise to 80° Wednesday. Winds will pick up ahead of our next system and there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Ahead of a cold front, Thursday stays warm, near 80°. In the afternoon, scattered storms will begin around the front.

Temperatures cool down to around 60° behind this system and we stay cool in the upper 50s to low 60s the entire weekend. Behind that system, we stay in an unsettled pattern with a disturbance offshore. So, isolated to scattered showers will be possible Friday - Sunday.

Saturday is the best chance for scattered showers, especially for North Carolina. Right now, it doesn’t look like Easter will have much rain, but isolated showers are still possible.

