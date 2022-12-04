First Warning Forecast: Warming up with near daily rain chances this week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! It was a much cooler day, but this cool down won’t last into the workweek. Temperatures warm up as we move in an unsettled weather pattern. There will also be near daily rain chances.

Bundle up Monday morning and give yourself some extra time to warm up the car and scrape your windshields. Under a mostly clear sky with calm winds and temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s, we’ll have the perfect conditions for frost to form.

Monday overall will be a warmer day. Highs reach the mid 50s.

We enter into an unsettled pattern Tuesday through Friday. Throughout that time, we’ll have isolated to scattered rain showers and warmer temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday drop a few degrees to around 60° Thursday and Friday. Then, another cold front passes through cooling us down to the low 50s for the weekend. Next weekend looks mostly dry and partly cloudy.